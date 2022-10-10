Trump Hits Biden for 'Armageddon' Remark, Warns It's 'Exactly the Wrong' Message

President Joe Biden's speculation about a possible "Armageddon" amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats of nuclear war is "exactly the wrong thing" to say, former President Donald Trump is warning.

Instead, the United States should be urging Russia and Ukraine to negotiate for peace to avoid an even more dire outcome for the more than 7-month-old war, Trump said at a Sunday rally in Arizona, the Washington Examiner reported.

"We have to be very smart and very nimble. We have to know what to say, what to do," Trump cautioned, the news outlet reported. "And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We'll end up in a World War III."

Trump has been critical of the Biden administration's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and leveled his latest volley after Biden's remark last week that Ukraine's military advances have pushed Putin to threaten nuclear action and raised the specter of an "Armageddon."

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis," Biden said at a fundraiser, citing the 1962 standoff with the Soviet Union.

Trump insisted there is a way forward to avoid that crisis.

"We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will never be a war like this," Trump said at the Mesa, Arizona, rally. "We will never have had a war like this, and that's all because of stupid people that don't have a clue. And it's also because of the kind of weaponry that's available today."

"We have a president who is cognitively impaired and in no condition to lead our country," Trump said. "And is now casually talking about nuclear war with Russia, which would be World War III and far more devastating than any of the previous wars, because of the weaponry that no one even wants to think about or discuss."

The Washington Examiner reported that both Trump and GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters took repeated aim at Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who has polled ahead in the tight race.

"The first step to restoring public safety is defeating the radical Democrats in November, and that starts with throwing out your extreme senator, a weak man, Mark Kelly," Trump said. "He's tried his best to secure the border but, in fact, for the past two years, Mark Kelly has been deciding, and he's been that deciding 50th vote to rubber stamp every Biden-Pelosi-Schumer bill."