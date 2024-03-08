×
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | state of the union | fundraising

Biden Reaps Fundraising Windfall After Speech

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 04:37 PM EST

The reelection campaign for President Joe Biden announced Friday a record fundraising boost after his State of the Union address Thursday.

The haul topped all previous days since Biden announced his reelection close to a year ago. The 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour was the single best time slot of the evening, and the daily fundraising record was broken in the 10 p.m. hour, the campaign said.

"Thanks to the unprecedented grassroots support we received this month, we will dramatically expand our volunteer engagement, scale up our battleground staff, launch our coalition groups and invest in new paid media campaigns," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told reporters on Friday. 

Chavez said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to visit every swing state in the next week, with Biden heading to Pennsylvania and Harris making a trip to Arizona on Friday. 

"We firmly believe that this race is going to be won on the ground, across key states, that are core to our multiple pathways to 270 [electoral votes]," Chavez Rodriguez said. "And everything we're doing this month to kick off the general election is grounded in that premise." 

With the Trump vs. Biden rematch all but certain, both candidates have dialed up attacks. At Thursday night's address, Biden wouldn't referred to Trump by name.

"My predecessor came to office determined to see Roe v. Wade overturned," Biden said. "He's the reason it was overturned. And he brags about it. Look at the chaos that has resulted."

Trump, meanwhile, gave a play-by-play analysis of Biden's speech on his Truth Social account.

"That may be the angriest, least compassionate, and worst State of the Union speech ever made," Trump wrote. "It was an embarrassment to our country!"

At last count, Biden was outraising Trump by nearly a two-to-one margin, according to filings, with Trump recording $8.8 million in the first month of the election year and Biden claiming $15 million.

