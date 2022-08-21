GOP Gov. Sununu: Biden, Garland Are 'Morons' for FBI Raid

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu called President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland "morons" for not anticipating the onslaught of political rebuke in light of the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Sununu, a critic of Trump, called the lack of transparency in the FBI raid, according to the Washington Examiner, "infuriating," while also scolding both Garland and Biden for not having a plan to keep the raid from looking politicized.

"The biggest issue is what we've all been talking about: The fact that when you're going to go into a former president's house, yet clearly, Biden and Garland, they had no strategy, no anticipation about saying, 'We're going to take unprecedented action, so we better have an unprecedented plan for disclosure,'" Sununu said. "And the fact that we're weeks in now, they're not showing any cards, they're not showing anything, the lack of transparency, it's infuriating.

"And that is where they have absolutely blown it, and that's where they've lost the trust of the American people, because it just looks political."

Despite the FBI not wanting to divulge matters of an open investigation, the GOP governor adds, "that should have been thought out before" the warrant was executed.

"If they didn't anticipate this type of response from the American people, well, they're morons," Sununu declared. "They really are. They're absolute fools. Because you cannot walk into a former president's home, raid his home like that, and then say, 'Well, we'll get back to you later.' Not acceptable to the American people."