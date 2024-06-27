Trump Campaign Releases Five 'Biden Lies' on Border

In a preemptive debate strike on Thursday, the Trump campaign released a scathing summary of President Joe Biden's record on the U.S. southern border. The ICYMI – Biden Lies: Border Edition breaks down five "lies" the Biden Administration has peddled to the American public over the last 3 and half years.

According to the Trump campaign, the first Biden border lie is that the border is "secure." Using data from both the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as well as the Drug Enforcement Agency, the campaign dismantles each of Biden's immigration talking points.

"The fact is the border was never secure under Biden. In fact, the floodgates opened almost immediately after Biden took office. Now, suspected terrorists are flooding across in record numbers as at least ten million illegals, tons and tons of fentanyl, and criminals from all over the world cross into the country — and American citizens are raped and murdered by illegals with no right to be here," the campaign states.

The next "lie" is the oft-repeated phrase from Biden that the "only reason the border is not secure" is because of Trump and Republicans. The campaign notes how Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to dismantle Trump's previous border policy.

"Lie" number three from the Biden campaign is that a border crisis "happens every single year." The Trump team notes that since President Biden took office almost 7 million illegals have entered the U.S.

The fourth of Biden's "lies" according to the Trump campaign is that the Administration is "working to make sure the border is safe, orderly and humane." Trump's team notes that the open border facilitated by Biden has "has emboldened drug cartels and human traffickers to take advantage of the lax enforcement — at the expense of desperate migrants. The situation is particularly devastating for unaccompanied migrant children, tens of thousands of whom have been LOST by the incompetent Biden administration."

The final Biden border "lie" noted by the Trump campaign is that Biden likes to say "I've done all I can do" when it comes to securing the border. Trump's team responds by noting that "Biden has repeated this lie again and again, even after he blocked comprehensive border security legislation passed by House Republicans."

Trump and Biden will engage in their first debate at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at the CNN-moderated debate in Atlanta.