Trump Rips House Panel for Creating 'Fake Narrative' With Jan. 6 Hearings

Former President Donald Trump had plenty to say Sunday about the House select committee hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

Through the Truth Social app, the former president not-so-subtly ripped the House panel, which comprises of seven Democrats and two Republicans — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

"The highly partisan Unselects are trying to create a FAKE narrative, for whatever reason but only with evil intention, that 'He (me) knew he lost the Election.'

"This is completely false. I felt the Election was RIGGED & STOLEN, have from the very beginning, & have only gotten stronger in that belief with time & large amounts of additional evidence and proof. In my mind I have, & HAVE HAD, NO QUESTION, and MANY people would be willing to so attest, but the Unselects don't want to hear them ..."

Shortly after that, Trump wrote in a separate post: "WITCH HUNT!"

He then added one last criticism of the Jan. 6 hearings: "I have sooo many witnesses to everything good, but the highly partisan and one sided Unselect Committee of political hacks has not interest in hearing or seeing them. This Witch Hunt could all be ended quickly if they did!"

Trump has had a full weekend in the media spotlight.

On Friday, the former commander-in-chief was all fired up for a rally speech in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Saturday, Trump poked fun at President Joe Biden — meme-style — regarding his stationary tumble on a bike, while stopping to chat with reporters in Delaware.

And then today, after taking shots at the Jan. 6 panel on Truth Social, Trump apparently targeted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-N.Y., Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Democrats, in general.

"I am leading in every poll, by a lot, and the Democrats are doing everything they can to change that, even if it's another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Mueller Scam, Impeachment waste of time, or whatever. The same lying people saying the same kind of thing. I only want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

And ...

"My phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, with many other people, including numerous lawyers, knowingly on the line, was absolutely PERFECT and appropriate. YES, it was a PERFECT CALL (and so was the second call for which the Washington Post was forced to do a major, and somewhat embarrassing, retraction). Thank you!"