Trump Promises 'Full Fentanyl Blockade' on US Waters

Former President Donald Trump promised Wednesday that he would deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a "full fentanyl blockade on the waters of our region."

During a campaign stop in Iowa, Trump delivered policy remarks regarding illegal immigration and border security. He attacked President Joe Biden, saying that Biden's "deadly border betrayals are destroying innocent lives."

"Many people have been badly hurt and even killed by the illegal migrants invading our country. Not one more innocent life should be wrecked by Joe Biden's open border agenda. In my first term, I did more to secure our border than any president in history," he said.

Trump also listed his plans for border security, including deploying the Navy and invoking "the Alien Enemies Act to remove all known or suspected gang members, drug dealers, or cartel members from the United States," in order to address the "scourge of illegal alien gang violence."

"And I will make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion — including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas to our own southern border. Before we defend the borders of foreign countries, we must secure the border of our country," Trump stated. "I will deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a full fentanyl blockade on the waters of our region — boarding and inspecting ships to look for fentanyl and fentanyl precursors."

Trump added that House Republicans do whatever possible to secure the border and fight illegal immigration now, even before the 2024 election.

"But we cannot wait until 2025 to begin stopping Biden's nightmare at the border. That is why I am calling on Congressional Republicans to ban Joe Biden from using a single taxpayer dollar to release or resettle illegal aliens into the United States effective Sept. 30. The time for talk is over — now is the time for action," Trump said.