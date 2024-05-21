WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | gas reserves | oil | prices | reelection | strategic reserves

Trump Blasts Biden for Releasing Gas Reserves

By    |   Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:06 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for releasing 1 million barrels of gas reserves Tuesday to bring down prices.

"He's unable to drill properly," Trump said outside the Manhattan courthouse where he is on trial. "He's destroyed everything we had. We were energy independent. We were shortly going to be energy dominant, and now we have to go into what's called the strategic reserves."

Trump said if Biden is reelected, gas prices would increase to more than $10 a gallon.

"You better hope he doesn't get reelected," Trump said. "He's trying to stop that because, I guess, high prices are not good for elections but nothing he's done has been good for elections."

Under Biden, energy costs, especially the price of electricity, are up nearly 30%, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Electricity prices are up 29.4% since January 2021 and have risen 13 times faster than the previous seven years, the analysis found. Electricity prices rose a mere 5% in the seven years before Biden took office.

Gasoline prices in the United States have soared to a six-month high, reaching an average of $3.60 per gallon, marking a more than 50% increase since President Joe Biden took office, Breitbart reported.

Over the past month alone, pump prices have surged by more than 20 cents a gallon, leaving consumers feeling the pinch. The current average price is over $1 higher than when former President Donald Trump left office, at $2.38 per gallon.

Various factors contribute to the escalating costs, with industry experts warning that prices could continue to climb.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for releasing 1 million barrels of gas reserves Tuesday to bring down prices.
donald trump, joe biden, gas reserves, oil, prices, reelection, strategic reserves
270
2024-06-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved