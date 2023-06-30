Trump Vows to 'Eradicate' Equity Programs

After the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Thursday to strike down affirmative action in public and private colleges, former President Donald Trump vowed to "eradicate" equity initiatives.

In a statement Friday, Trump criticized President Joe Biden for his executive order requiring that federal agencies create their own equity action plan to help reduce barriers for underserved communities to receive resources.

"Joe Biden recently signed a very sinister executive order mandating that almost every federal department and agency establish a Marxist 'equity' — this is something new — enforcement squad to implement a woke takeover of the entire federal government," Trump said in a video message.

"Biden is weaponizing every tool of government power to push this racism and this communism and Marxism," Trump added in a statement, saying that if he's reelected he "will instruct the Department of Justice to make clear that any such discrimination is completely and totally illegal, and to investigate the unlawful domination and discrimination and civil right abuses carried out by the Biden administration."

Trump's campaign noted that he will terminate all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to this policy, and will create a team to review and reverse any actions made under the equity drive, as well as requesting that Congress create a restitution drive for anyone "unjustly discriminated against" by these programs.