Trump Declares: 'I Want to Debate Biden'

Donald Trump, who didn't debate his rivals in the Republican primary race, says he's ready to take on President Joe Biden to accept a one-on-one match ahead of November's general election — offering to debate the incumbent "anytime, anyplace."

"I want to debate. I want to debate Biden," the former president says in a video clip posted by RNC Research on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've actually put out a call," he declared, adding: "For the good of the nation. We should debate … any time, any place."

Earlier this month, Trump's top two campaign advisers sent a letter to an independent commission that normally sanctions such events, calling for an accelerated debates timetable, holding more than the usual three and starting them earlier in the campaign cycle, Reuters reported.

On Friday, RNC Research, with a post of Trump's declaring his eagerness to take on Biden, asked: "Why won't Biden commit to a debate with President Trump? He knows President Trump would wipe the floor with him."

Trump's push for a debate comes as GOP Political Strategist Chris LaCivita urged "Let's set it up."

"Biden's handlers must be furious," said Jake Schneider of the Republican National Committee. "His staffers have gone to great lengths in recent months to dodge the debate question — likely due to Biden's clear cognitive decline and inability to form coherent sentences."