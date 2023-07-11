Trump Says Biden Has Betrayed Cubans

Former President Donald Trump scolded President Joe Biden for betraying the people of Cuba, who two years ago Tuesday staged the largest mass protests against the communist regime in nearly three decades.

Trump also chided Biden for Cuba's warming relations with China, which reportedly is building a military base on the island located about 90 miles from the Florida coast.

"On the anniversary of the July 11 protests in Cuba, Joe Biden has betrayed the Cuban people and surrendered Cuba to Communist China," Trump said in a statement released on his campaign website. "By allowing China to sink their teeth into the island and establish military bases 90 miles off our shore, something unthinkable, Biden not only risks our own national security, but he abandons the dream of freedom for those many amazing Cuban Americans who, under my administration, were going to get their wish."

Trump's policy toward Cuba was a stark contrast to the Obama administration, which restored diplomatic ties and travel and trade with the repressive regime.

In 2017, the Trump administration prohibited commerce with businesses controlled by or operating on behalf of the Cuban military, intelligence agencies, and security services, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

It also banned Americans from traveling to Cuba individually for educational and cultural exchanges. In 2019, the Trump administration allowed U.S. nationals to sue entities that traffic in or benefit from property confiscated by the Cuban regime, prohibited cruise ships and other vessels from sailing between the U.S. and Cuba, and banned U.S. flights to Cuban cities other than Havana.

Biden campaigned on loosening Trump's restrictions, and even after issuing some sanctions after the July 2021 protests, he has expanded U.S. flights into Cuba and reestablished a family reunification program.

"Today, we also ask God to strengthen and watch over all the political prisoners and protesters being cruelly held captive by this evil regime," Trump said. "Three years ago, the Cuban nightmare was ready to end. The Biden administration has given it up — but I will get it back again. We pray for the day when all of Cuba will be free."