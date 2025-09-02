Trump: Portrait of Biden Autopen to Be Displayed in Rose Garden

President Donald Trump told the Daily Caller that he plans to display a portrait of the autopen of former President Joe Biden in a new Presidential Wall of Fame for the Rose Garden.

Trump said the portrait is "going up in about two weeks ... it's all being prepared."

During the interview, Trump was showing presidential portraits he is planning to display in the Rose Garden and was asked whether he would put up a picture of Biden.

"Isn't that an interesting question," Trump said. "We put up a picture of the autopen."

Trump then continued to harshly criticize Biden, saying "he didn't win the race. He lost badly. He was a horrible president, but can you imagine, he says he has Stage 9 cancer. That was, what? Two, three months ago."

Biden's diagnosis in May last year was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to Biden's personal office at the time, The Hill reported.