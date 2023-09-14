Trump: It's Not That Biden Is Old, He's 'Incompetent'

Age is just a number, according to former President Donald Trump when it comes to the potential 2024 presidential rematch.

It is not that President Joe Biden, 80, is old; he is unfit to be president because he is "incompetent," according to Trump.

"No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s," Trump told "The Megyn Kelly Show," as Mediaite reported. "I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s, and they're sharp as a tack just — I mean I would say — just about what they used to be.

"No, not old. He's incompetent."

Trump, 77, is almost four years younger than Biden, but he too has faced the criticism of being an older president — although Biden is the oldest president elected in U.S. history and may remain the oldest to have served.

"Age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also," Trump told Kelly, who he has made amends with after years of discontent over the infamous 2016 presidential debate exchanges.

"But no, he's not too old at all. He's grossly incompetent."

There is precedent for old world leaders, Trump continued, adding that Biden has never really been a sharp politician.

"You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s and they did — I mean, [former U.K. Prime Minister Winston] Churchill, so many people — they were phenomenal in their 80s," Trump said. "You know, there's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him, but if you go back 25 years, he wasn't the sharpest tack either."