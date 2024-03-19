Morning Consult Poll: Trump, Biden Tied at 43 Percent

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are tied among registered voters in the latest Morning Consult survey on this year's presidential election.

Trump and Biden, expected to be their party's nominee, receive 43% support in the Morning Consult poll.

Another 9% of voters say they would vote for someone else, and 5% offered no opinion.

Trump, who held a 1 percentage-point edge last week, consistently led Biden during most of the first two months of the year. However, Morning Consult found that the race has narrowed in recent weeks.

Among independent voters, 37% say they support Trump, 32% back Biden, 18% say they support someone else, and 12% offered no opinion.

Trump continues to hold a net favorability rating higher than Biden's, though both candidates remain underwater.

Biden's net favorability rating has been better than Trump's just once (mid-January) since late September.

Among those who voted for Trump in 2020, 89% say they again support the former president, 6% say would vote for someone else, 3% offered no opinion, and 2% say they'd vote for Biden.

Among those who voted for Biden in 2020, 83% say they again support the president, 8% say they'd vote for someone else, 4% offered no opinion, and 4% say they'd vote for Trump.

The latest Morning Consult survey found that Congressional Democrats' net favorability rating continues to be better than their Republican counterparts' rating, which has been the case for 17 straight weeks.

The economy continues to be voters' top issue, followed by national security and healthcare.

Regarding the immigration issue, 66% say it's "very important" compared to 50% who said it was very important to their vote in November 2022.

The latest Morning Consult survey was conducted March 15-17 among 5,777 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of plus/minus 1 percentage point.