×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | 2024 | election | tied | poll | independents

Morning Consult Poll: Trump, Biden Tied at 43 Percent

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 09:03 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are tied among registered voters in the latest Morning Consult survey on this year's presidential election.

Trump and Biden, expected to be their party's nominee, receive 43% support in the Morning Consult poll.

Another 9% of voters say they would vote for someone else, and 5% offered no opinion.

Trump, who held a 1 percentage-point edge last week, consistently led Biden during most of the first two months of the year. However, Morning Consult found that the race has narrowed in recent weeks.

Among independent voters, 37% say they support Trump, 32% back Biden, 18% say they support someone else, and 12% offered no opinion.

Trump continues to hold a net favorability rating higher than Biden's, though both candidates remain underwater.

Biden's net favorability rating has been better than Trump's just once (mid-January) since late September.

Among those who voted for Trump in 2020, 89% say they again support the former president, 6% say would vote for someone else, 3% offered no opinion, and 2% say they'd vote for Biden.

Among those who voted for Biden in 2020, 83% say they again support the president, 8% say they'd vote for someone else, 4% offered no opinion, and 4% say they'd vote for Trump.

The latest Morning Consult survey found that Congressional Democrats' net favorability rating continues to be better than their Republican counterparts' rating, which has been the case for 17 straight weeks.

The economy continues to be voters' top issue, followed by national security and healthcare.

Regarding the immigration issue, 66% say it's "very important" compared to 50% who said it was very important to their vote in November 2022.

The latest Morning Consult survey was conducted March 15-17 among 5,777 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of plus/minus 1 percentage point.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are tied among registered voters in the latest Morning Consult survey on this year's presidential election.
donald trump, joe biden, 2024, election, tied, poll, independents, voters, favorability
304
2024-03-19
Tuesday, 19 March 2024 09:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved