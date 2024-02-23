×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | jimmy kimmel | abc | loser

Trump Applauds 'Loser' Kimmel's Late Night Exit Plan

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 11:09 AM EST

Donald Trump took a swing at late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, calling him a "loser" while reacting to the news that the comedian might be playing out the string on his final contract.

Kimmel said in an interview earlier this week that his current contract might be his last as host of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," prompting a response from the Republican presidential front-runner, who has been a frequent target of Kimmel.

"They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Thursday.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Tuesday, Kimmel said, "I think this is my final contract. ... I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough."

Kimmel, 56, has taken plenty of shots at Trump, from calling him "mentally ill" after the Parkland shooting in February 2018 to fantasizing about Trump's death last month. There have been plenty of potshots in between, leading Kimmel to say in 2022 that he's "lost half of my fans, maybe more than that" for his frequent bashing of Trump.

"Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host, at least according to the research that they did," he said in November 2022.

Kimmel recently  celebrated the 21st anniversary of his show. He is set to host the Academy Awards for the fourth time next month.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump took a swing at late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, calling him a "loser" while reacting to the news that the comedian might be playing out the string on his final contract.
donald trump, jimmy kimmel, abc, loser
256
2024-09-23
Friday, 23 February 2024 11:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved