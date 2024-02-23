Trump Applauds 'Loser' Kimmel's Late Night Exit Plan

Donald Trump took a swing at late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, calling him a "loser" while reacting to the news that the comedian might be playing out the string on his final contract.

Kimmel said in an interview earlier this week that his current contract might be his last as host of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," prompting a response from the Republican presidential front-runner, who has been a frequent target of Kimmel.

"They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Thursday.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Tuesday, Kimmel said, "I think this is my final contract. ... I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough."

Kimmel, 56, has taken plenty of shots at Trump, from calling him "mentally ill" after the Parkland shooting in February 2018 to fantasizing about Trump's death last month. There have been plenty of potshots in between, leading Kimmel to say in 2022 that he's "lost half of my fans, maybe more than that" for his frequent bashing of Trump.

"Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host, at least according to the research that they did," he said in November 2022.

Kimmel recently celebrated the 21st anniversary of his show. He is set to host the Academy Awards for the fourth time next month.