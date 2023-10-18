Trump Endorses W.Va. Gov. Justice in Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump gave a resounding endorsement Wednesday of Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the state's 2024 U.S. Senate race.

“Big Jim Justice, the Governor of the Great State of West Virginia [I LOVE WEST VIRGINIA!], is BIG in every way, but especially in his wonderful HEART!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Strong on the Border, our Great Military & Vets, CLEAN COAL & Energy Dominance, the Economy, Stopping Inflation, & Protecting our 2nd Amendment, Big Jim will be a Great UNITED STATES SENATOR, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!”

An Emerson College poll released Friday found that Justice has a lead of 13 percentage points (41%-28%) against Democrat incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin. The poll also found that 15% said they planned to vote for someone else, and 16% said they are undecided.

Justice announced on April 27, his 72nd birthday, that he was challenging Manchin for his Senate seat.

"I absolutely will promise you to God above that I will do the job, and I will do the job that will make you proud," Justice said to a standing ovation at an upscale resort he owns in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The two-term governor endorsed Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a late July post on X.

"I'm proud to support President Donald J. Trump!" Justice wrote. "President Trump secured our southern border, built a strong and prosperous economy, and supported West Virginia coal, gas, and oil to achieve American energy independence. West Virginia is Trump country!"

In another post on X, Justice wrote, "The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden. I support President Trump and firmly believe he will be our nominee and be reelected as our next President."

Many see Manchin’s seat as the most vulnerable for Democrats in 2024, partly because the Mountain State’s support for Trump. The former president won the state in 2016 with 68.5% of the vote and in 2020 with 68.6% of the vote.