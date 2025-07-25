Sen. Justice Lauds WH for Releasing Education Funds

Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., on Friday lauded the Trump administration for releasing the remaining $5 billion in K-12 education funding it has withheld from states since July 1.

"Promising to protect West Virginians' best interests is why I was elected, and results like this show what can happen when you work in good faith with others across government and put people over politics," Justice, who served as the state's governor from 2017 to 2025, said in a statement.

"The release of these funds will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the kids of West Virginia, and I'll continue to advocate with Senator [Shelley Moore] Capito for the best possible outcomes when problems like this arise."

The funding freeze had been challenged by several lawsuits as educators, members of Congress from both parties, and others called for the administration to release money schools rely on for a wide range of programs.

Congress had appropriated the money in a bill signed this year by Trump.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.