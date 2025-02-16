WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Jim Byron to Be Interim NARA Chief

By    |   Sunday, 16 February 2025 09:50 PM EST

President Donald Trump announced Sunday via Truth Social that the President of the Richard Nixon Foundation, Jim Byron, would be the National Archives and Records Administration's acting senior archivist until the position is filled.

"I am pleased to announce that Jim Byron will be serving as Senior Advisor to our Acting Archivist, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)," Trump wrote.

"Jim will manage the National Archives on a day-to-day basis, while we continue our search for a full-time Archivist. Jim has worked with the National Archives for many years, and understands the great responsibility and duty we have to preserve the History of our Great Country. Congratulations Jim!"

The news comes as The Washington Post reported earlier on Sunday that acting archivist William Bosanko and the agency's inspector general, Brett Baker, would be stepping down.

