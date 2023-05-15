Trump: I'll Release All JFK Files If Reelected

Former President Donald Trump stated he would release all the files related to former President John F. Kennedy's assassination if reelected in 2024. Trump's statement follows after Democrat Party challenger, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said last week that there was "overwhelming" evidence that the CIA was involved in his uncle's murder.

"I released a lot, as you know. And I will release everything else," Trump stated to The Messenger on Monday.

In 2018, the Trump administration wrote in a memo that records pertaining to JFK's assassination were withheld because "certain information should continue to be redacted because of identifiable national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns."

"I agree with the Archivist's recommendation," the memo continued, adding "that the continued withholdings are necessary to protect against identifiable harm to national security, law enforcement, or foreign affairs that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure. I am also ordering agencies to re-review each of those redactions over the next 3 years. At any time during that review period, and no later than the end of that period, agencies shall disclose information that no longer warrants continued withholding."

Prior to his departure from Fox News, journalist Tucker Carlson reported that he spoke to someone with direct knowledge of JFK's assassination.

When asked by Carlson if the CIA had a hand in JFK's assassination, the source said, "The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It's a whole different country from what we thought it was. It's all fake."

In 1992, then-President George H.W. Bush, who had once served as the director of the CIA, signed a law mandating the public release of all JFK-related documents. However, successive administrations, including the Biden administration, have refrained from disclosing the documents in their entirety. While some materials were released by Biden, approximately 4,300 records remain redacted.

During his interview with The Messenger, when asked if the public should be worried about anything in the JFK records, Trump replied, "Well, I don't want to comment on that. But I will tell you that I have released a lot. I will release the remaining portion very early in my term."

For the past six decades, theories challenging the government's official narrative of a lone shooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, have persisted. While the Warren Commission Report supported the lone actor theory, a 1979 House committee report suggested the possibility of multiple shooters. Jim Garrison, a Louisiana district attorney, conducted investigations into the 1963 shooting, authoring books on the subject. Garrison's work served as inspiration for Oliver Stone's film "JFK."

The CIA includes a study on its website claiming that the allegations made by Garrison in his books may stem from a Soviet-backed "disinformation scheme."