Trump: Will Declassify All JFK Assassination Docs

Former President Donald Trump reiterated Friday that if elected president in 2024, he will declassify all documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents," Trump posted on Truth Social. "It's been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!"

The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 directed all government records related to the assassination be made available to the public by October 2017, 25 years after the act became law. Even though Trump and President Joe Biden have released thousands of records, some have been held back for national security reasons.

After the latest documents dump at the end of June, the White House said 99% of the JFK assassination files have been released. But the remaining 1% have raised as many questions as the released documents have answered, such as how much the CIA knew about alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald's activities in communist Cuba.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose uncle was JFK and whose father was attorney general in the Kennedy administration and was assassinated as well while running for president in 1968, has been on a crusade to get all the documents released.

"It was one of the most momentous crimes in American history," he told Newsmax on Thursday night. "There is strong evidence that this was a coup d'état by government agencies against our democracy. There is abundant evidence, overwhelming evidence beyond a reasonable doubt the CIA was involved in the assassination but that it's also been involved in the cover-up.

"This is 60 years after my uncle was murdered. All of the people who are involved in that murder now are dead. So why is the CIA still hiding 4,000 documents from 60 years ago? The only explanation for that is that there's some kind of institutional liability in those documents, and the American people have a right to know about it."

Newsweek reported Friday that Roger Stone, a close adviser to Trump and an aide to Richard Nixon, JFK's opponent in the 1960 presidential race, said in a Monday interview on Real America's Voice that Trump examined some of the documents after he began the declassification process in 2017.

"He said, 'I can't tell you, it's so horrible you wouldn't believe it. Someday you'll find out,'" Stone said. "That was the sum total of it, and he didn't want to talk further about it. He kicked the can down the road to President Joe Biden."