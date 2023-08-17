×
Trump Wouldn't Reappoint Jerome Powell as Fed Chair

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 08:14 PM EDT

If reelected to the White House in 2024, former President Donald Trump would not reappoint Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve.

"I would not reappoint him. I thought he was always late, whether it was good or bad, but he was always late," Trump told Fox Business' Larry Kudlow.

Trump nominated Powell to lead the Federal Reserve in 2018, but became unhappy with him as Powell and the Federal Reserve increased interest rates.

President Joe Biden renominated Powell for a second four-year term. His current term ends in 2026.

"I was surprised he was reappointed. Probably he got reappointed because they knew I didn't like him much. I'm not a fan of Jay Powell," Trump said.

