Trump: Dems 'Had Nothing' on Epstein Files

President Donald Trump reminded Americans that if he was embroiled in Jeffrey Epstein allegations with the Justice Department, lawfare-driven Democrats would have used it against him politically, if not prosecutorially, years ago.

"If there was a 'smoking gun' on Epstein, why didn't the Dems, who controlled the 'files' for four years, and had [former Attorney General Merrick] Garland and [former FBI Director James] Comey in charge, use it?" Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

"BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!"

Trump has admitted interacting with Epstein in the past, but he also broke off contacts with the disgraced financier when the allegations of impropriety came to light and has denounced him repeatedly as a "creep" who just "doesn't die."

Trump alleges the "Jeffrey Epstein hoax" is yet another Democrat-led "scam" that it has used to tarnish him without evidence or merit since former President Barack Obama's administration.

The latest report by The Wall Street Journal attempts to tarnish Trump due to a note left to Epstein on his 50th birthday, about three years before sex-abuse allegations emerged against the financier.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the report a "hatchet job."

"The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE "birthday letter" that is supposedly from 2003," she wrote in a statement. "This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted 'the Russia, Russia, Russia' Hoax all over again.

"The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don't even have it in their possession when we asked them to verify the alleged document they're basing their ENTIRE fake story on.

"When has President Trump ever spoken like the conversation alleged in the fake WSJ story? That's not at all how he speaks or writes. The WSJ knowingly published false information to smear the President of the United States.

"As I said at the podium today, there is a coordinated Hoax by the Democrats and Fake News to smear President Trump — as we've seen throughout both of his terms."

Reuters could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter.

Trump quickly responded to the story on his Truth Social platform, saying he would sue the newspaper and Rupert Murdoch, who controls its publisher, News Corp.

"The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued," Trump wrote.

"President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly."

A spokesperson for the Wall Street Journal and its parent company, Dow Jones & Company, Inc, declined to comment on its story or Trump's threat to sue. Representatives for News Corp and Murdoch could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had pledged months earlier to reveal major revelations about Epstein, including "a lot of names" and "a lot of flight logs."

Some Trump supporters have demanded the release of more information on Epstein, causing a rare fracture within his base of support. Trump has pushed back.

"It's all been a big hoax," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, as calls increased for the release of more information on Epstein's clients.

But Trump and Bondi said Thursday they would seek court permission to release grand jury testimony from the Epstein case.

The Journal said the birthday letter, bearing Trump's name, contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appeared to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. The newspaper said the letter concludes "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," and featured the signature "Donald."

Vice President JD Vance responded to the story on X, saying, "Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it."

Allegations that Epstein had been sexually abusing girls became public in 2006 – after the birthday book was compiled – and he was arrested that year before accepting a plea deal. Epstein died in 2019 in jail after he was arrested a second time and charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.