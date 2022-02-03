×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | Media Bias | donald trump | jeff zucker | cnn | ratings

Trump: 'Horrible Ratings' Reason Zucker's Out at CNN

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 February 2022 10:37 AM

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his claim that former CNN President Jeff Zucker's resignation had little to do with "concealing a relationship."

"Jeff Zucker is not out at CNN for 'concealing a relationship' as the Fake New York Times writes on its front page headline," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"Zucker is happy and proud (and lucky!) that he can have a relationship. He is out because of horrible ratings down 90%, an all-time low!"

Zucker announced his resignation Wednesday after revealing he had a relationship with a senior network executive.

Trump on Wednesday said Zucker's resignation from CNN offered an opportunity "to put Fake News in the backseat."

"Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else," Trump said in a statement.

"Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his claim that former CNN president Jeff Zucker's resignation had little to do with "concealing a relationship."
donald trump, jeff zucker, cnn, ratings
204
2022-37-03
Thursday, 03 February 2022 10:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved