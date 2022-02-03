Trump: 'Horrible Ratings' Reason Zucker's Out at CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his claim that former CNN President Jeff Zucker's resignation had little to do with "concealing a relationship."

"Jeff Zucker is not out at CNN for 'concealing a relationship' as the Fake New York Times writes on its front page headline," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"Zucker is happy and proud (and lucky!) that he can have a relationship. He is out because of horrible ratings down 90%, an all-time low!"

Zucker announced his resignation Wednesday after revealing he had a relationship with a senior network executive.

Trump on Wednesday said Zucker's resignation from CNN offered an opportunity "to put Fake News in the backseat."

"Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else," Trump said in a statement.

"Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!"