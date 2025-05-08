Trump Taps Fox's Jeanine Pirro as Interim US Attorney in D.C.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that former judge and prosecutor Jeanine Pirro, a host on Fox News, will be the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions.

"During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor's Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways. In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, for 10 years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five. ... Jeanine is incredibly well-qualified for this position and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!"

Ed Martin had been the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., but his nomination was facing stiff resistance in the Senate, especially among some Republicans, because of his defense of Americans who were charged with participating in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate had to confirm Martin by May 20, when his 120-day tenure in the interim role was set to expire. Otherwise, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg would have been able to select a temporary replacement to lead the office. Boasberg has sparred with the Trump administration by placing an injunction over the deportations of alleged illegal immigrant gang members to El Salvador.

Pirro began her career at Fox News as a legal analyst in 2006, and she began hosting her weekend program "Justice with Judge Jeanine" in 2011. She became a co-host of "The Five" in 2022.

"Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to The Five over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement to Newsmax. "We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., among the Republicans who were on the fence about confirming Smith, wrote Thursday night in a post on X that he liked Trump's choice of Pirro.

"Jeanine Pirro has had a long and storied career as a prosecutor and she is a great choice by @POTUS to serve as U.S. Attorney for DC!" Tillis wrote.

Trump told reporters from the Oval Office earlier Thursday that he had a backup plan for replacing Martin who will be announced "over the next two days" but he didn’t provide a name. His appearance aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

Trump wrote in another Truth Social post Thursday that Martin will work in the Department of Justice as an associate deputy attorney general, pardon attorney and director of the Weaponization Working Group.

"It was to me, it was disappointing," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office about withdrawing Martin's nomination. "I'll be honest. I have to be straight. I was disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed, but that's the way it works sometimes. That's the way it works.

"And he wasn't rejected, but we felt it would be hard, and we have somebody else that we will be announcing over the next two days who's going to be great."