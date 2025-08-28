Trump Discusses Gaza With Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, Israel's Dermer

President Donald Trump met Wednesday with son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Israeli official Ron Dermer to discuss the future of postwar Gaza, Axios reported.

Dermer told the group Israel doesn't want to occupy Gaza long-term, but needs an acceptable alternative to Hamas. Kushner and Blair received Trump's go-ahead to develop a plan for the region, Axios said.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and several other administration officials attended the meeting, which lasted over an hour, sources told Axios.

Kushner and Blair "tried to give an idea of how Gaza could be governed and how you create an environment for investment so that reconstruction can happen," a source said to Axios. "The goal was to run the ideas by Trump to see if he likes them and wants to move forward, so that Witkoff and Rubio can use them."

Derner is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most powerful adviser.

"The president wanted to hear from him what are Israel's needs and red lines in a day-after scenario," a source said to Axios.

Derner stressed Israel's goal is to hand over Gaza to an entity that is not Hamas.

Kushner and Blair are continuing to work out a future for postwar Gaza, with a source telling Axios they were in the middle of the process. It's unknown how long it will take for them to release a plan.

"The goal is for the U.S. to lead the effort to find an internationally accepted governance structure in Gaza that will allow Israel to pull out without deteriorating back to the old reality again from a security standpoint," a source told Axios.