Trump Rips Barr: 'Weak' Attorney General, 'Scared Stiff' of Impeachment

Former President Donald Trump early Friday raged on his Truth Social network about his attorney general Bill Barr after segments of the former official's testimony to the Jan. 6 Select Committee were made public during Thursday night's prime-time hearing.

He also rejected a clip of testimony shown in which his daughter and one-time adviser Ivanka Trump is shown saying she accepted Barr's assessment of the election and that she believed her father had lost.

In the video clip of his testimony, Barr was shown telling the committee that before he left office, he'd told Trump that he thought claims that the 2020 election had been stolen were "bull****" and that he did not want to be "a part of it," reports The New York Times.

In response, Trump lambasted Barr as a "weak" attorney general who was too afraid of being impeached to fight.

"Bill Barr was a weak and frightened Attorney General who was always being "played" and threatened by the Democrats and was scared stiff of being Impeached," Trump said in his first post. "How do you not get impeached? Do nothing, or say nothing, especially about the obviously RIGGED & STOLEN Election or, to put it another way, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY! The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr, he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone. It worked for him, but not for our Country!"

He continued in another post that Barr "was a coward who would not let his U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia, where Election Fraud was rampant, to even think about looking at it (see previously posted letter from U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain). I believe that by their inaction, others were told this also!"

In his testimony, Barr said he'd had three discussions with Trump, on Nov. 23, Dec. 1, and Dec. 14.

"I've been through sort of the give and take of those discussions and in that context, I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff," said Barr. "I didn't want to be a part of it and that's one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did."

Barr added that he believes he observed on Dec. 1 that "he can't live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence that there was fraud in the election."

Trump also on Friday spoke out about the video shown during the hearing of his daughter telling the committee in her testimony that she believed Barr when he told her father and his advisers that there was no evidence of fraud and that she accepted her father lost the 2020 election.

When asked in a deposition what her impression was about Barr's assessment, Ivanka Trump replied that it "affected my perspective," reports Bloomberg. "I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying."

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results," Trump said about his daughter. "She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."