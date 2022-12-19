Trump Slams Jan. 6 Panel as 'Kangaroo Court,' Bipartisan Rules Flouted

Former President Donald Trump's campaign blasted the House Jan. 6 select committee on Monday for being a "Kangaroo court" that "makes a mockery of democracy."

In a statement released Monday by Trump's campaign, the former president emphasized that the select committee "is not Bipartisan," noting that "only Democrats and never Trumpers participated in the sham investigation."

When creating the committee in 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flouted House rules by not allowing the House Republican leadership to select their members.

"Nancy Pelosi refused to accept two Republican members (Jim Banks and Jim Jordan) for the January 6th select committee," Trump's statement read.

Instead, Pelosi and her committee itself selected the Republicans, picking Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., both among Trump's biggest GOP detractors.

Cheney was even named select committee vice chair.

Cheney was so zealous in her efforts to "get Trump," the Washington Post reported, that at least 15 former and current committee staff members suppressed other key findings in the final report.

The committee is holding its final meeting Monday, when it was to vote to call upon the Justice Department to pursue at least four criminal charges against the former president, including one count of insurrection. (Wire services said the panel also planned to make civil referrals to the House Ethics Committee, assailing Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Andy Biggs and Scott Perry for failing to comply with subpoenas during the Capitol probe.)

The Trump campaign pre-empted the findings with the release of its own Jan. 6 "un-select committee fact sheet."

The fact sheet says the House panel is a "hoax upon the American people" conducted by "liberal Democrats, Never Trumpers," and the mainstream media with the purpose of preventing Trump from running again for president.

Trump last month officially kicked off his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"The January 6th un-Select Committee held show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country's history," the campaign statement said. "This Kangaroo court has been nothing more than a vanity project that insults Americans' intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy."

The Trump campaign said that even the bipartisan advocacy group No Labels condemned the Jan. 6 House panel as "compromised and divisive."

"Despite an early attempt at bipartisanship, the January 6 Committee's work has become a partisan exercise about which the public is skeptical," No Labels tweeted on May 18.

After Pelosi refused to allow Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to sit on the panel, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., withdrew all his choices for the committee.

The campaign's fact sheet also slammed the Jan. 6 committee for spending a projected $8 million in taxpayer dollars, and cited:

That the committee "confessed to digitally altering" a text message between Jordan and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and also played "played a deceptively edited video" of the attack.

The hearings were produced by a former ABC News to "create salacious made-for-TV moments."

The former chief of U.S. Capitol Police said that House and Senate security rebuffed Trump's early requests to call in the National Guard ahead of Jan. 6.

The former president and his supporters have consistently noted that his Jan. 6th speech made on the ellipse urged his followers to protest peacefully.

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," Trump said in his speech.

Also, in the speech Trump encouraged his supporters to "walk down to the Capitol" to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

In revelations made by the House Committee so far, based on an almost two-year and exhaustive probe, no evidence has been provided to the public that indicated Trump or his top aides orchestrated or encouraged the protests at the Capitol.

But significant evidence, including text messages from top White House officials, Trump family members, and other close supporters, showed that the protests caught the president and his inner circle completely by surprised.