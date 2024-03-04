Democrat Rep. Wants to Legislate Trump Off Ballot

After the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a state has no power to kick a presidential candidate off a ballot, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he planned to "revive legislation" to prevent anyone guilty of participating in an "insurrection" from running for president.

Raskin told CNN's Dana Bash that "we've been saying all along that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment presents a clear and unequivocal statement that anyone who has sworn an oath of office — and, by the way, not just a president but members of Congress and others who hold federal office — who engage in insurrection or rebellion, having sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic can never serve again in federal or state office."

"Donald Trump is disqualified," Raskin said, adding that "I am working with a number of my colleagues, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Eric Swalwell to revive legislation that we had to set up a process by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment."

Raskin added that "the House of Representatives already impeached Donald Trump for participating in insurrection by inciting it," and that "the question is whether Speaker Mike Johnson would allow us to bring this to the floor of the House."