Trump Backs Bolsonaro, Slams Brazil's Censorship Regime

President Donald Trump issued a letter of support to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, calling for an end to the criminal trial against him and denouncing Brazil's leftist government for what Trump described as persecution of conservative voices and suppression of free speech, Breitbart reported.

On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to Bolsonaro, offering support to the former Brazilian president and calling him a "highly respected and strong leader." The letter also sharply criticized the criminal proceedings underway in Brazil. Bolsonaro, who faces multiple charges related to an alleged coup attempt, shared Trump's message publicly as he fights accusations from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration.

"I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you," Trump wrote. "This trial should end immediately! I am not surprised to see you leading in the polls; you were a highly respected and strong leader who served your country well."

Trump's message follows his recent annoucement of a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, citing the Lula administration's repeated violations of conservative speech rights, particularly against Bolsonaro.

The support came just hours before Brazilian federal police raided Bolsonaro's home in Brasilia early Friday morning. Ordered by Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) Judge Alexandre de Moraes, the raid resulted in Bolsonaro's arrest and the imposition of strict conditions on his freedom.

The 70-year-old was fitted with a monitoring anklet, banned from social media and restricted to his home during nighttime hours. He is also barred from contacting diplomats or individuals under STF investigation, including his son Eduardo, and prohibited from visiting any foreign embassies.

The crackdown comes as Brazil's top court begins closing arguments in Bolsonaro's trial. Prosecutors have charged him with five crimes: armed organized crime, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, attempted coup d'état, qualified damage to federal property and deterioration of listed property.

The charges stem from the Jan. 8, 2023, riot in Brasilia, where supporters stormed key government buildings. Bolsonaro has denied orchestrating the event and claimed he was in the United States at the time.

He argued the trial's true intent is political.

"What they really want is to push me away from the political process, distance the greatest right-wing leadership in South America," Bolsonaro said. "And I understand that elections without an opposition – that IS a coup."

In his letter, Trump echoed concerns about political repression.

"I share your commitment to listening to the voice of the people, and I am very concerned about the attacks on free speech – both in Brazil and in the United States – coming out of the current government," he wrote. "It is my sincere hope that the Government of Brazil changes course, stops attacking political opponents, and ends their ridiculous censorship regime. I will be watching closely."

Bolsonaro's attorneys condemned the measures, calling them "severe" and "surprising," noting his complete compliance with all prior judicial orders. The legal team stated that it would respond formally once the court's decision had been thoroughly reviewed.