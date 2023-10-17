Trump: I'm Willing to Go to Jail

Former President Donald Trump told supporters in Iowa that he's "willing to go to jail" amid the Biden administration's weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI.

Trump, currently the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted in four criminal cases. He's also involved in a civil case in New York.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who's overseeing the 2020 election subversion case against Trump, earlier Monday barred the former president from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses, and the judge's staff.

"They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice," Trump told a crowd Monday in Clive, Iowa.

"But what they don't understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that's what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again."

Trump said President Joe Biden is more focused on prosecuting political opponents than preventing wars, such as Russia vs. Ukraine and Israel vs. Hamas.

"We have war in Europe and war in the Middle East because we have the weakest and most incompetent president in American history," Trump told the crowd. "I used to be much easier on him, then I got indicted. I said, 'It's time to play hardball.' They indicted me for nothing."

During a speech earlier Monday in Adel, Iowa, Trump compared his legal issues to those of legendary Chicago gangster Al Capone.

"I got indicted more than Alphonse Capone," Trump told the crowd. "Al Capone, If you looked at him the wrong way … he blew your brains out. He was only indicted one time. I've been indicted four times. And in addition, I have these civil trials that are all coming out of the Justice Department. They've weaponized the Justice Department and the FBI."

Trump admonished the Biden administration for appeasing Iran, which many experts say has supported the Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel.

"This is something [that] would have never happened, not even a thought [if I were president]," Trump said of the Israel-Hamas war. "Israel wouldn't have been attacked, you wouldn't have lost all the people that have been lost.

"It's gross incompetence on behalf of Biden and his crime family of people."

The former president criticized Biden for unfreezing more than $6 billion in assets to Iran as part of a hostage exchange deal.

"They don't like to say it because they gave them $6 billion," Trump said. "I did 58 hostages; we never paid 10 cents because it's a horrible precedent."