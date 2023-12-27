Trump Slams Jack Smith for Defying D.C. Court Order

Former President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith for ignoring a D.C. court order temporarily delaying proceedings in his election interference case by filing motions attempting to restrict his speech.

"Crooked Joe Biden's errand boy, Deranged Jack Smith, is obsessed with attacking your favorite President, me, and with interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am Dominating," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Deranged Jack is so Viciously and Desperately Angry that the Supreme Court just unanimously rejected his flailing attempt to rush this Witch Hunt that he is ignoring the Law and clear instructions from the D.C. Court that this 'case' should be stayed, and there cannot be any more filings."

On Dec. 13, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily halted legal proceedings in Trump's case regarding alleged attempts to subvert the 2020 election results as the former president appealed her decision not to dismiss the four-count federal indictment based on presidential immunity. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied any wrongdoing.

"Today's pathetic motion [by Smith] is not just illegal; it is also another Unconstitutional attempt to take away my First Amendment Rights and to prevent me from saying the TRUTH — that all of these Hoaxes are nothing but a political persecution of me, the MAGA Movement, and the Republican Party by Crooked Joe and his Despicable Thugs," Trump posted.

In court documents submitted Wednesday, Smith's office asserted Trump should be restricted from launching "political attacks" during the case, The Hill reported.

"The Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists are petrified of me speaking the TRUTH because the American People don't want them destroying our Country. Make America Great Again," Trump posted.

The stay ruling can potentially postpone Trump's trial, which was scheduled to begin March 4, the day before Super Tuesday of the Republican primary schedule. Trump is the front-runner among Republican presidential candidates.