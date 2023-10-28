Trump Vows to Avenge: If You 'Kill Our Citizens, We Kill You'

President Joe Biden not only helped fund Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, but his "weakness" has brought the world to the brink of World War III, former President Donald Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday.

"When I am back in the White House, the United States will stand with Israel all the way — without hesitation, without qualification, and without apology," Trump said in a Las Vegas speech aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"We will fully support the Israelis in their mission to ensure that Hamas is decimated, and these atrocities will be avenged. They will be avenged.

"Joe Biden's weakness caused the attack on Israel. Pure weakness and incompetence. Everywhere he goes, Biden's weakness provokes war and death — because as history shows, evil only respects one thing: unyielding strength. You've got to be strong. Otherwise, they're going to be taking over.

"When I am back in the White House, America's enemies will know once again — and they're going to know it — that if you try to kill our citizens, we kill you.

"If you spill a drop of American blood, we spill a gallon of yours."

As antisemitic protests and attacks on Jews in America and worldwide ignite amid Israel's war on Hamas, Trump vows to be the president that will keep the world from World War III while projecting strength.

Trump has long told his 2024 presidential campaign rallies he is the only candidate with the cachet to prevent World War III, adding Saturday the recent Hamas attack on Israel is only further proof.

"To every American who is terrified that Joe Biden's catastrophic weakness will bring our country to ruin, to you — and it's closer than it's ever been," Trump said.

"I make you this promise to you: As your president, I will restore peace through strength.

Reports indicate 33 Americans have been killed by Hamas terrorists since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, while intelligence has suggested Hamas terrorists have been trained in Iran and Hamas leaders have been meeting with in Russia.

Trump's vow potentially puts Russia and Iran on the side of Hamas.

"Three weeks ago, our world was shattered by an attack on Israel," Trump will say early in the speech. "To every Israeli and every American touched by these barbaric activities: We love you, we grieve with you, we share your anger, and we stand with you 100% – 110%" Trump said.

"Let there be no doubt, the killers responsible for this massacre will burn forever in the eternal pit of hell. They're going to burn forever."

Despite some leftists and globalists protesting Israel's response to Hamas and this current incursion into Gaza, Trump stressed support for Israel in the battle "between good and evil."

"On that terrible Saturday morning, the world saw once again that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is not a conflict between two equal sides," Trump said. "This is a fight between civilization and savagery, between decency and depravity, and between good and evil."

There is no moral equivalence between Hamas' terrorist aggression and Israel's response, Trump's speech will continue.

"There is no comparison between a group that worships death and a group that cherishes life and cherish a nation" Trump will say. "Every single life that is lost in this conflict is on the shoulders of Hamas and Hamas alone. I think you have to add in a word, Iran.

"There can be no sympathy, no excuses, and no escape for these monsters. We will do what has to be done."

Biden's Iran appeasement policies before the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel might not even be as bad as his funding for Gaza under the guise of humantarian aid, according to Trump.

"After more than 1,400 innocents, including over 40 Americans, were murdered or kidnapped — we immediately announce that we're giving Hamas $100 million into Gaza," Trump said.

"The fact is, when I left office, Iran was broke, and was desperate to make a deal. We did that through strength, not through weakness. But Crooked Joe surrendered my tough sanctions, and Iran now once again has $100 billion dollars to finance terror."

Trump once again hailed himself as the most pro-Israel president in American history.

"I am proud to be the best friend Israel has ever had," Trump said. "And with four more years, I will defend America, and I will defend Western Civilization from the barbarians, savages, and fascists that you see right now trying to do harm to our beautiful Israel."

Trump said he brought peace and the Abraham Accords to the Middle East.

"As President, I withdrew from the anti-American, anti-Israel, antisemitic U.N. Human Rights Council," Trump said. "And while others talk about stopping funding for Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, I actually did it."

That came after he hosted them in Washington, D.C., only to end support after "they went back and said, 'death to America and death to Israel,'" according to Trump.

"After decades of broken promises by past leaders, I kept my promise, recognized Israel's eternal capital, and opened the American Embassy in Jerusalem," Trump added.

"I also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

The critics of Trump's unapolegetically pro-Israel policies were wrong, Trump continued.

"The experts said our pro-Israel policies would produce terror and chaos — but I knew the opposite was true," Trump said. "That turned out to be right."

