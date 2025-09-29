Trump: Historic Day for 'Eternal Peace' in Middle East

President Donald Trump declared Monday a "historic day" for "eternal peace" in the Middle East following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

"So, this is a big, big day," Trump said at a joint appearance with Netanyahu that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"A beautiful day, potentially one of the greatest days ever in civilization," Trump said. "Things that have been going on for hundreds of years and thousands of years. We're at a minimum very, very close. And I think we're beyond very close.

"And I want to thank Bibi. … We've worked well together, as we have with many other countries, both of us with many other countries, which is the only way this whole situation gets solved. And I'm not just talking about Gaza. Gaza is one thing, but we're talking about much beyond Gaza. The whole deal, everything getting solved. It's called peace in the Middle East."

Earlier Monday, the White House released Trump's principles for peace, which Trump said Netanyahu agreed to, though not Iranian-backed Hamas.

"I'm hearing Hamas wants to get this done too, which is a good thing," Trump said. "If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they're the only one left. Everyone else has accepted it, but I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know, Bibi, you have our full backing to do what you would have to do."

Netanyahu echoed Trump's comments regarding Hamas turning down or delaying the deal.

"If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself," he said. "This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done. All these goals must be achieved because we didn't fight this horrible fight, sacrificed the finest of our young men to have Hamas stay in Gaza and threaten us again and again and again with these horrific massacres."

A diplomatic source told Al Jazeera on Monday that Qatar and Egypt delivered Trump's plan to Hamas' negotiating team, which promised the mediators it will study the proposal presented by Trump.

Under the principles for peace, Gaza would become a terror-free zone, with all militant infrastructure dismantled under international monitoring. A U.S.-backed International Stabilization Force would deploy to train vetted Palestinian police and secure Gaza's borders in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan. Israeli forces would progressively withdraw as security conditions are met, though a temporary perimeter presence would remain until Gaza is deemed secure.

"So today is a historic day for peace," Trump said. "And Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have just concluded an important meeting on many vital issues, including Iran, trade, the expansion of the Abraham Accords. And most importantly, we discussed how to end the war in Gaza. But it's just a part of the bigger picture, which is peace in the Middle East. And let's call it eternal peace in the Middle East.

"So, this is far more than anybody expected, but the level of support that I've had from the nations in the Middle East and surrounding Israel, and neighbors of Israel, has been incredible. Every single one of them."

If Hamas accepts, fighting will halt immediately. Israel would pull back to agreed lines, and within 72 hours all hostages — living and deceased — would be returned.

In exchange, Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life sentences, 1,700 Gazans detained since Oct. 7, 2023, and the remains of Palestinians at a 15-to-1 ratio for each Israeli returned. Hamas members who surrender weapons and commit to peaceful coexistence would receive amnesty or safe passage abroad.

Hamas is believed to be holding 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed by Israel to be alive. The terrorist group has demanded Israel agree to end the war and withdraw from all of Gaza as part of any permanent ceasefire.

"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims," Netanyahu said to Trump. "It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas' military capabilities and its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel. We would not have achieved this turning point without the courage and sacrifice of our incredibly brave soldiers. They fight like lions to defend the people of Israel, and they serve on the front line in the war between civilization and barbarism.

"Mr. President, when our two countries stand shoulder to shoulder, we achieve the impossible."

Gaza would be governed by a technocratic Palestinian committee under international supervision. A new Board of Peace, chaired by Trump and including figures such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, would oversee reconstruction until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms and can assume control.

"It won't come as a surprise to you that the vast majority of Israelis have no faith that the PA leopard will change its spots," Netanyahu said, referring to the Palestinian Authority. "But rather than wait for this miraculous transformation, your plan provides a practical and realistic path forward for Gaza in the coming years, in which Gaza will be administered neither by Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority, but by those committed to a genuine peace with Israel.

"I think this can be not only a new beginning for Gaza. I think it can be a new beginning for the entire region. Under your leadership, we can reenergize the Abraham Accords that we forged five years ago. We can expand them to many more Arab and Muslim nations that choose moderation over extremism."

The proposal also calls for an immediate surge in humanitarian aid, including water, electricity, hospital repair, food supplies, and debris clearance, coordinated through the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and other neutral agencies. A Trump-led economic plan would establish a special economic zone to attract international funding, create jobs, and rebuild Gaza's economy.

The plan emphasizes that no resident will be forced to leave Gaza, though those who wish to depart or return can do so freely. An interfaith dialogue initiative would seek to foster tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The White House said the measures could open the door to a "credible pathway" toward Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood, with the U.S. working alongside Arab and international partners to secure long-term peace.

"So now it's time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we've put forward today," Trump said. "And again, this is a different Hamas than we were dealing with because I guess over 20,000 have been killed. Their leadership has been killed three times over. So, you're really dealing with different people than we've been dealing with over the last four years, five years. Everyone has done their part and come to the table in good faith.

"Our Arab and Muslim partners are fully prepared to step up and fulfill their commitments for the benefit of the people of Gaza and the entire region. They're willing to step up and do a lot. There are a lot of good people involved. Everyone who wants to see an end to the violence and destruction should be united in calling for Hamas to accept the extremely fair proposal so that we can end the war and get us back our hostages right now and have everlasting peace."

