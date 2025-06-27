Trump Tells Israel: End Gaza War Now or Lose Deal

President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza, arguing that the end of Israel's war with Iran has created the best opportunity to halt the conflict and begin long-term peace negotiations, Newsweek reported.

"An agreement is very possible," an unnamed source familiar with the discussions told Newsweek. "The president is working very hard on convincing the Israelis that the time is right, now that they have finished with the issue of Iran."

Trump declared a ceasefire Tuesday between Israel and Iran after ordering U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, after Tehran's symbolic missile attacks on a U.S. base in Qatar. Although violations occurred, the truce appears to be holding. Trump has repeatedly cited the ceasefire as a diplomatic win and is now seeking to redirect attention toward the Gaza war.

"The president is clearly interested not just in a mere 60-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas," the source said. "He's hoping that those 60 days would lead to a resolution, the release of all the hostages, and a permanent cease-fire that could lead to negotiations over the future of an Israel-Palestine peace agreement."

The war in Gaza began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. About 50 hostages are still believed to be in captivity.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza claims more than 56,300 people have been killed in the Israeli response, most of them reportedly women and children, though it does not distinguish between civilians and fighters.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's top Middle East envoy, proposed a 60-day truce during which Hamas would release 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies. In exchange, Israel would release 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and 180 bodies. Israeli forces would scale back operations and allow humanitarian aid to flow through U.N. and Red Crescent channels.

The deal would also launch immediate follow-up talks aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire and the release of all remaining captives. The agreement could be extended if a long-term accord is not reached within 60 days.

Despite Trump's efforts, both sides remain cautious. Israeli officials accuse Hamas of rejecting the terms, while Hamas claims it responded positively but seeks stronger guarantees against an Israeli resumption of war once the truce expires.

Pressure on Netanyahu continues to mount. Protests have resumed in Tel Aviv, with hostage families demanding stronger government action. Netanyahu is also facing renewed legal scrutiny as he prepares to appear in court Monday on longstanding corruption charges.

Trump addressed the issue Thursday, calling Netanyahu's trial a "WITCH HUNT" and demanding it be "CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY." Israeli media reports suggest the president's comments are part of a broader strategy to secure Netanyahu's cooperation in ending the war.

European Union leaders also weighed in Thursday, calling for an "immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages," citing a worsening humanitarian crisis.