Trump: Iran Ceasefire Signals Middle East 'Golden Age'

President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran will produce "lots of positive action" and could lead to "the Golden Age of the Middle East."

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Trump used Truth Social to strike an optimistic tone following the agreement, declaring it "a big day for World Peace" and emphasizing that both Iran and the broader international community were ready to de-escalate tensions after weeks of conflict.

"Iran wants it to happen, they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!" Trump wrote, signaling confidence that the ceasefire reflects a genuine shift rather than a temporary pause.

He added that the U.S. would play a stabilizing role, particularly in ensuring the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy markets.

"There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made," Trump said, pointing to economic recovery and reconstruction opportunities in the region.

He also noted that the U.S. would assist with humanitarian and logistical support, saying American forces would be "loading up with supplies of all kinds" and remain nearby to ensure the agreement holds.

Trump framed the deal not only as a diplomatic breakthrough but as a strategic victory.

In comments to AFP, he described the outcome as a "total and complete victory," underscoring that the U.S. achieved its key objectives, including curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn't have settled," Trump said when asked about Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, a central concern throughout the conflict.

The ceasefire came together just ahead of a deadline Trump had set for potential military escalation, highlighting what supporters view as his willingness to apply maximum pressure while leaving the door open for negotiation.

According to AFP, both sides reached the agreement after weeks of attacks involving U.S. and Israeli forces, with mediation efforts reportedly involving Pakistan and possible influence from China.

Trump indicated that a broader framework is already in place, referencing a "15-point transaction" with most provisions agreed upon.

While details remain unclear, he suggested the deal could evolve into a longer-term settlement that stabilizes the region.

Critics have raised questions about enforcement and the durability of the agreement, especially given Iran's own claims of victory.

But Trump dismissed doubts, reiterating his confidence in the structure of the deal and the incentives for all parties to comply.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — vital for global oil shipments — is expected to be a key early test of the ceasefire's success.

Trump's administration has signaled that ensuring safe passage will be a top priority, aligning with broader efforts to protect global energy supplies and economic stability.

For Trump and his supporters, the ceasefire represents a validation of his foreign policy approach: Combining strength with negotiation to secure outcomes that advance U.S. interests while promoting peace.

As Trump put it, the agreement could mark the beginning of a transformative era, not just for the U.S., but for the entire Middle East.