Tags: donald trump | iowa | election 2024

Trump Postpones Iowa Rally Amid 'Hazardous Weather'

Saturday, 13 May 2023 05:01 PM EDT

A forecast of strong thunderstorms and a tornado watch caused former President Donald Trump to cancel his scheduled rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday.

"Unfortunately, due to the Tornado warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today's outdoor rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater," Trump said on his Truth Social account Saturday. "Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!"

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Des Moines County in Iowa until 7 p.m. CDT and warned of "hazardous weather" throughout the day including quarter-sized hail and heavy rains, and a possibility of tornadoes.

Newsfront
Saturday, 13 May 2023 05:01 PM
