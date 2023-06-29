×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | special counsel | jack smith

CNN: Special Counsel Still Probing Trump Docs Case

By    |   Thursday, 29 June 2023 03:56 PM EDT

Although former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to a 37-count federal indictment regarding his handling of classified documents, special counsel Jack Smith's office has not closed its investigation into the case, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN, citing multiple sources, reported that it's not clear which aspects of the investigation prosecutors are pursuing, although it includes grand jury activity in Florida, where Trump was charged, and the questioning of witnesses.

Trump pleaded not guilty June 13 in federal court in Miami. His aide, Walt Nauta, faces six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct, withholding a document or record, and scheme to conceal, according to the indictment. Nauta is expected to be arraigned July 6 in Miami.

Smith also is investigating Trump's alleged role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and preventing Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

It's not unusual for investigators to continue asking questions after the filing of initial charges, CNN reported, adding the documents case against Trump and Nauta left out several threads investigators pursued as recently as May, including questions about possible gaps in surveillance tapes and the handling of records at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2022.

CNN reported a spokesman for Smith's office declined to comment Thursday.

