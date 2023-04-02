×
ABC Poll: 55 Percent of Americans Don't Support Trump Indictment

By    |   Sunday, 02 April 2023 09:28 PM EDT

A new ABC News poll indicates a majority of Americans are not supporting New York's indictment of former President Trump, and almost half the country believes it was politically motivated.

The poll released Sunday found that 55% of Americans are not backing the move, the first time in history a former U.S. president has been charged criminally.

The results showed 32% of Americans oppose the indictment, 23% say they have not decided, and 45% support the indictment.

Support for the indictment appears to break along party lines.

The poll reported that 88% believe Trump should have been charged, while 62% of Republicans says he should not have been, and another 20% were not sure.

"... A plurality of Americans (47%) say the charges against the former president are politically motivated, echoing the sentiment from top GOP figures," ABC News reported.

"An even larger majority of Republicans, 79%, hold that view, as does a plurality of independents (48%). As expected, 64% of Democrats take the opposite view, though a far cry from overwhelming opposition."

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted after the indictment announcement using a random national sample of 593 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.4 points.

