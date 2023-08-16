×
Trump, Co-defendants to Be Booked at Notorious Atlanta Jail

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 09:14 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants charged in connection with trying to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results will be booked at a notorious Atlanta jail known as "Rice Street."

Trump and all 18 co-defendants have until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender to the jail for booking.

A month ago, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the Fulton County Jail based on "credible allegations that an incarcerated person died covered in insects and filth; that the Fulton County Jail is structurally unsafe; that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides; and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force."

"At this point, based on guidance received from the district attorney's office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail," a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said. But The New York Times reported whether Trump is processed there will be up to the Secret Service.

After turning himself in following a 34-count indictment in New York regarding hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, Trump was allowed to bypass certain procedural steps, the Times reported, including being handcuffed and having his booking mug shot taken.

But in advance of Monday's indictment delivered by Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, County Sheriff Patrick Labat told reporters the former president could be treated like any other defendant.

“It doesn't matter your status; we'll have a mug shot ready for you," Labat said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices."

Michael Katz

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 16 August 2023 09:14 PM
