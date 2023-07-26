Trump: Will 'Have Fun' if Jan. 6 Case Goes to Trial

Former President Donald Trump, who is soon expected to be indicted by a federal grand jury regarding his alleged role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, suggested Wednesday that he will have fun taking the stand if that case goes to trial.

"We'll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn't Rigged and Stollen [sic]. THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump, the leading candidate by a wide margin for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also took to Truth Social to post "2024 ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!" and "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!!!" He also posted a 10-second video in which he proclaimed, "THE SINGLE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

In another post featuring a 40-second video, Trump said, "Crooked Joe Biden's targeted, weaponized DOJ and FBI are a grave threat to our democracy. They are doing 'Crooked's' dirty work in attacking and persecuting Trump and only doing so because I'm crushing DeSanctimonius [Ron DeSantis] and Biden in the polls. If I weren't winning in the polls, they wouldn't be doing it. If I weren't running, they definitely wouldn't be doing it.

"This is planned election interference in the highest magnitude and used to only happen in third-world countries. But now it's happening in the USA," he wrote.

Last week, Trump said he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith, saying he was the target of a federal investigation into the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and requesting him to appear before a Washington grand jury. Smith has also prosecuted Trump regarding his handling of presidential documents, some of which were deemed classified, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty in June to a 37-count federal indictment. The trial is expected to begin in May 2024.

Back in April, Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment in New York, delivered by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He is also being investigated by Democratic Fulton County DA Fani Willis regarding alleged efforts by Trump to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election result.