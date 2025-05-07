Trump Offers Help With 'Terrible' India-Pakistan Conflict

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the military conflict between India and Pakistan is "so terrible" and that if he can do anything to ease the tensions, "I will be there."

India earlier Wednesday fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory, calling it retaliation for last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

India accused Pakistan of backing the attack in Pahalgam, which Pakistan has denied. The Kashmir region has been split between the nations since 1949 and is claimed by both in its entirety.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the strikes an act of war and has vowed his country will avenge the 26 people his government said were killed by the airstrikes.

"Oh, it's so terrible," Trump told reporters in a news conference following his announcement of former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., as his pick to be the U.S. ambassador to China. The event aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"My position is I get along with both," Trump said. "I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop, and hopefully they can stop now."

The State Department wrote earlier Wednesday in a post on X that Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the national security advisers of both nations and "urged both to keep lines of communication open and avoid escalation." Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors in their worst confrontation since 2019, when they came close to war.

"They've gone tit for tat, so hopefully they can stop now," Trump said.

"But I know both. We get along with both countries very well. Good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help I will. I will be there."