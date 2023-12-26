Trump: 'I Am Entitled to Immunity' in Election Case

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday with a message about his ongoing election case in Washington, D.C.: "I am entitled to IMMUNITY."

"I wasn't campaigning, the Election was over," Trump wrote. "I was doing my duty as President to expose and further investigate a Rigged and Stolen Election. It was my obligation to do so, and the proof found is voluminous and irrefutable.

"Therefore, among other reasons, of course I am entitled to IMMUNITY. ADDITIONALLY, I DID NOTHING WRONG. Stop the Witch Hunt NOW!"

Trump's legal team has argued he should have immunity from prosecution in the 2020 election case because the conduct highlighted in the indictment were actions taken while he was in office.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, has rejected the argument, but Trump is appealing to the federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The former president is facing over 90 felony counts – all of which he has pleaded not guilty to – that cover four separate criminal trials, including the D.C. trial, on his conduct around the 2020 election.