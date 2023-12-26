×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | immunity | 2020 election | case | tanya chutkan | felonies

Trump: 'I Am Entitled to Immunity' in Election Case

By    |   Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:30 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday with a message about his ongoing election case in Washington, D.C.: "I am entitled to IMMUNITY."

"I wasn't campaigning, the Election was over," Trump wrote. "I was doing my duty as President to expose and further investigate a Rigged and Stolen Election. It was my obligation to do so, and the proof found is voluminous and irrefutable.

"Therefore, among other reasons, of course I am entitled to IMMUNITY. ADDITIONALLY, I DID NOTHING WRONG. Stop the Witch Hunt NOW!"

Trump's legal team has argued he should have immunity from prosecution in the 2020 election case because the conduct highlighted in the indictment were actions taken while he was in office.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, has rejected the argument, but Trump is appealing to the federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The former president is facing over 90 felony counts – all of which he has pleaded not guilty to – that cover four separate criminal trials, including the D.C. trial, on his conduct around the 2020 election.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday with a message about his ongoing election case in Washington, D.C.: "I am entitled to IMMUNITY."
donald trump, immunity, 2020 election, case, tanya chutkan, felonies
185
2023-30-26
Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved