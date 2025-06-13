WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | ice | contracts | el paso | detention center

Trump Admin Spending $45B to Expand ICE Detention Space

Friday, 13 June 2025 11:07 AM EDT

The Trump administration is planning to spend $45 billion as part of its push to expand immigration detention space, Bloomberg reported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tapped 41 companies, including tent companies, private prison operators and disaster relief providers, to compete for potential government contracts under its “emergency acquisition process,” Bloomberg reported.

ICE is funded to hold an average of 41,500 people but more than 50,000 people are currently being detained. The Trump administration has said they need at least 100,000 beds, Bloomberg said.

To keep up with demand, ICE took over a tent structure in El Paso previously used by Customs and Border Protections. Deployed Resources, a company that specializes in music festival tents is operating the facility and is one of the companies vying for ICE contracts, Bloomberg reported.

ICE also recently issued an $18 million contract to an Alaskan Native corporation to provide temporary housing facility in Miami, Bloomberg reported.

Other companies receiving contracts include Industrial Tent Systems, a Houston-based company that builds so-called man camps and blast shelters for the energy industry, and Kastel Enterprises MK LLC, which calls itself a "woman owned small business specializing in disaster response, facility support, workforce housing and wrap around services," according to Bloomberg.

Companies will compete for contracts in eight different categories including facilities, operations, transportation, medical care and legal resources, Bloomberg reported.

2025-07-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 11:07 AM
