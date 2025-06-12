WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | ice | border patrol | joe biden

Trump: Assault ICE Officer, Do 'Hard Time in Jail'

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 03:32 PM EDT

Amid mass protests in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump warned protesters that they will do "hard time in jail" if they assault an ICE agent or border agent.

In a Truth Social post Thursday, Trump touted his record on immigration, contrasting it with former President Joe Biden's.

"Biden let 21 Million Unvetted, Illegal Aliens flood into the Country from some of the most dangerous and dysfunctional Nations on Earth — Many of them Rapists, Murderers, and Terrorists," Trump wrote. "This tsunami of Illegals has destroyed Americans' Public Schools, Hospitals, Parks, Community Resources, and Living Conditions. They have stolen American Jobs, consumed BILLIONS OF DOLLARS in Free Welfare, and turned once idyllic Communities, like Springfield, Ohio, into Third World Nightmares."

Trump reminded readers that he campaigned on mass deportations and securing the border.

"I campaigned on, and received a Historic Mandate for, the largest Mass Deportation Program in American History," Trump wrote. "Polling shows overwhelming Public Support for getting the Illegals out, and that is exactly what we will do. As Commander-in-Chief, I will always protect and defend the Heroes of ICE and Border Patrol, whose work has already resulted in the Most Secure Border in American History."

Trump said illegal immigrants should self-deport by using the Customs and Border Patrol home app or face consequences.

"ICE will find you and remove you. Saving America is not negotiable!" Trump said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amid mass protests in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump is warning protesters that they will do "hard time in jail" if they assault an ICE agent or border agent.
donald trump, ice, border patrol, joe biden
229
2025-32-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved