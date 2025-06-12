Trump: Assault ICE Officer, Do 'Hard Time in Jail'

Amid mass protests in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump warned protesters that they will do "hard time in jail" if they assault an ICE agent or border agent.

In a Truth Social post Thursday, Trump touted his record on immigration, contrasting it with former President Joe Biden's.

"Biden let 21 Million Unvetted, Illegal Aliens flood into the Country from some of the most dangerous and dysfunctional Nations on Earth — Many of them Rapists, Murderers, and Terrorists," Trump wrote. "This tsunami of Illegals has destroyed Americans' Public Schools, Hospitals, Parks, Community Resources, and Living Conditions. They have stolen American Jobs, consumed BILLIONS OF DOLLARS in Free Welfare, and turned once idyllic Communities, like Springfield, Ohio, into Third World Nightmares."

Trump reminded readers that he campaigned on mass deportations and securing the border.

"I campaigned on, and received a Historic Mandate for, the largest Mass Deportation Program in American History," Trump wrote. "Polling shows overwhelming Public Support for getting the Illegals out, and that is exactly what we will do. As Commander-in-Chief, I will always protect and defend the Heroes of ICE and Border Patrol, whose work has already resulted in the Most Secure Border in American History."

Trump said illegal immigrants should self-deport by using the Customs and Border Patrol home app or face consequences.

"ICE will find you and remove you. Saving America is not negotiable!" Trump said.