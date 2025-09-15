Trump: Republicans Must Pass Clean Funding Bill

President Donald Trump says House Republicans must "stick together" and vote to pass a "clean" short-term stopgap funding plan this week.

"Congressional Republicans, including [Senate Majority] Leader John Thune and [House] Speaker Mike Johnson, are working on a short term 'CLEAN' extension of Government Funding to stop Cryin' Chuck Schumer from shutting down the Government," Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday.

"In times like these, Republicans have to stick TOGETHER to fight back against the Radical Left Democrat demands, and vote 'YES!' on both Votes needed to pass a Clean CR [continuing resolution] this week out of the House of Representatives. Democrats want the Government to shut down. Republicans want the Government to OPEN. Democrats love CRIME, Republicans make our Country SAFE — WE HATE CRIME. FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION."

House leaders want to put a bill on the floor this week that would avert a shutdown through Nov. 20.

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana have said they would not support the continuing resolution. Other House Republicans have also voiced criticism of the plan, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

"I am a 'no' unless it cuts spending, which I do not anticipate," Massie told reporters Monday.

Spartz said in a post on X: "Thanksgiving CR — NO. I am willing to vote for a CR of any duration — short or long — the least damage to the Republic, but I cannot support one that ends funding right before a major holiday to jam us with an Omnibus. I've seen this playbook too many times."

Two no votes would risk a party-line vote for Republicans if another GOP member breaks rank.