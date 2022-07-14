Trump Returning to Washington for First Time Since Leaving Office

Former President Donald Trump plans to return to Washington, D.C., for the first time since leaving office in January 2021, according to Axios.

Trump is scheduled to headline a July 26 event for the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Axios reported Thursday.

The former president is slated to deliver the keynote address at 3 p.m. ET on the second day of the AFPI's two-day, invitation-only policy summit. The event will be streamed live and open to the press.

Two new GOP primary polls show Trump with a commanding lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

The former president was a near majority favorite in a New York Times poll released Tuesday, earning 49% support among GOP voters — 24 points better than DeSantis (25%). Tuesday's Politico/Morning Consult Poll gave Trump a majority at 52%, which was 31 points better than his closest challenger, DeSantis (21%).

Former Trump administration officials, members of Congress, governors, and state officials also are scheduled to participate in AFPI panel discussions and presentations.

The group has not specified the two-day event's location yet due to security reasons.

A 501(C)(3) non-profit research institute, AFPI says it exists to advance policies that put the American people first.

"Our guiding principles are liberty, free enterprise, national greatness, American military superiority, foreign-policy engagement in the American interest, and the primacy of American workers, families and communities in all we do," the group says on its website.

Among the people listed as AFPI leaders are former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, former Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, former Director of the Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins, and former acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf – all members of the Trump administration.

Scheduled speakers and participants at the AFPI conference include: