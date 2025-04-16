Trump: Stop Federal Funds for 'Joke' Harvard

President Donald Trump tore into Harvard University early Wednesday, insisting that the Ivy League institution should receive no more federal funding and that it "can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning."

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social page, called Harvard a "JOKE," one day after his administration announced it would freeze $2.2 billion in grants to the nation's oldest university after it refused to comply with the president's demands on hiring, curriculum, and admissions.

In Wednesday's post, Trump attacked several of the University's hiring decisions, including bringing in former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, both Democrats, as instructors.

He also took on Claudine Gay, who last year resigned as Harvard's first Black female president over allegations of plagiarism dating back to 1993.

"Everyone knows that Harvard has "lost its way," Trump posted. "They hired, from New York (Bill D) and Chicago (Lori L), at ridiculously high salaries/fees, two of the WORST and MOST INCOMPETENT mayors in the history of our Country, to "teach" municipal management and government. These two Radical Left fools left behind two cities that will take years to recover from their incompetence and evil."

He further accused Harvard of hiring "almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and "birdbrains, and said they are "only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called 'future leaders.'"

Trump added that Gay, who he called Harvard's "plagiarizing President," embarrassed the school when she appeared before Congress.

"When it got so bad that they just couldn't take it anymore, they moved this grossly inept woman into another position, teaching, rather than firing her ON THE SPOT," he said "Since then much else has been found out about her, but she remains in place."

Gay remains at Harvard as the Wilbur A. Cowett Professor of Government and as a professor of African and African-American Studies.

Trump added that others, "like these Leftist dopes," continue to teach at Harvard.

"Because of that, Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said. "Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's comments follow suggestions he made Tuesday that the university should lose its tax-exempt status and instead be taxed as a political entity "if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting 'Sickness?'"

Earlier this week, Harvard University President Alan Garber told the Harvard community that "No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."