Trump Hails DOJ for Election Integrity Work

President Donald Trump hailed a report that the Justice Department is on track to compel more than half the U.S. states to clean up their voter rolls.

"Great! Our Elections are Crooked and Rigged. The voters know it. Must bring integrity back to Voting. START WITH VOTER ID!" Trump wrote late Wednesday night on Truth Social, cheering what his allies call a long-overdue push to restore confidence in election administration.

The president's post included a Just the News report about the DOJ's Civil Rights Division leading the administration's election integrity effort.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon told the outlet that the administration is pursuing a sweeping campaign to force states to comply with federal requirements to maintain accurate voter registration lists.

Dhillon argued that problems found in many Democrat-run states are not merely bureaucratic mistakes but reflect a permissive attitude that undermines safeguards meant to prevent unlawful voting.

"The sloppiness of the elections in blue states is no accident. It is on purpose. It is a feature, not a bug," Dhillon said, contending that inflated or outdated rolls can facilitate ballot "assistance" practices that invite abuse.

She said the DOJ's goal is straightforward, to ensure "each state's requirement to keep clean a voter roll" is followed because it is "a fundamental basic."

Dhillon's division filed lawsuits this week against six Democrat-led states — Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Washington state, and Vermont — seeking to compel them to provide voter rolls to the federal government for inspection for "abnormalities, outdated names or noncompliant names," according to Just the News.

She said the department is already litigating against 14 states, and that beyond the court fights, federal officials are nearing voluntary cooperation with another dozen states.

In battleground North Carolina, Dhillon said the DOJ reached a consent decree that will require a review and fix of more than 100,000 voter registrations that were allegedly added without complying with state law.

Altogether, she said the administration is "on track" to secure roll-cleanup actions in at least 26 states through litigation, settlement, or cooperation.

Dhillon also warned that voter-roll issues cut across the country and can include dead voters, people who have moved, duplicate registrations, and non-citizens listed as eligible. She singled out states such as California as especially lax.

Democrat election officials are pushing back.

Little more than two weeks ago, 10 Democrat secretaries of state sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seeking details on how the federal government will use, share, and secure voter data, citing concerns that information could be entered into a citizenship-verification system.

Dhillon responded in a DOJ statement saying, "Clean voter rolls and basic election safeguards are requisites for free, fair, and transparent elections," and calling enforcement a statutory duty and a priority for the administration.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.