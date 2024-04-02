×
Trump Tells Green Bay, Nov. 5 Victory Must Be 'Too Big to Rig'

By    |   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 08:27 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump made a passionate plea to his supporters during a rally in downtown Green Bay on Tuesday, emphasizing the need to "secure our elections" and rally behind the Republican Party.

"We're going to secure our elections. Our goal will be one day voting with paper ballots – very simple – and voter ID. But until then, Republicans must win," Trump declared to the cheering crowd.

"We want to landslide. We want it to be too big to rig, too big to rig," he continued, using his characteristic rhetoric to emphasize the importance of Republican victories in future elections.

Trump criticized the Biden administration, asserting, "If you took the ten worst presidents in the history of the United States, and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as Joe Biden and the Biden administration has done."

"Remember, I used to say the five worst presidents. I made it 10. I think I could make it 20. You wanna know that, there's nobody that's hurt our country like this total lunatic," Trump remarked, referring to Biden.

"What they're doing to our country is not acceptable. It's not even a survivable situation," he added, highlighting his concerns about the direction of the nation under the current leadership.

To his supporters, Trump issued a call to action, urging them to mobilize for the Republican cause.

"So, if you want to save America, then get everyone you know, register them Republican as soon as possible. Volunteer for our campaign. And get out and vote in record numbers. We want record numbers even tonight," he urged.

The rally attracted a sizable crowd of Trump supporters, many of whom echoed his sentiments regarding the state of the nation and the need for action to secure the vote.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

