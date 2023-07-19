Trump Target Letter Alleges 'Conspiracy,' 'Witness Tampering'

Special counsel Jack Smith's target letter cites three federal statutes in the allegations against former President Donald Trump, according to reports.

An MSNBC reporter tweeted Wednesday:

"Two attorneys with direct knowledge of the Trump target letter tell NBC News that, within the letter, three federal statutes are mentioned:

Deprivation of rights under color of law

Conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Tampering with a witness"

On the first allegation, "Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

Former President Donald Trump announced Monday he received the target letter telling him to report to a Washington, D.C., grand jury called by Smith by the end of this week.

Details of the document, outside of Trump's initial Truth Social statement acknowledging it, have not been previously revealed.

Trump lashed out at the unethical breaking of attorney-client privileges, alleging unprecedented harassment of his legal representation.

"These vicious communists, Marxists, fascists, and radical left Democrats have attacked my lawyers at a level never seen before, and yet I keep on winning," Trump posted to Truth Social as the reports were being shared.

"Any attorney that represents me is either a fool, or a Great American Patriot that history will love and cherish!"