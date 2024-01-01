Suffolk Poll: Trump Expands GOP Primary Lead to 49 Points

Republican presidential primary candidates were hoping to collect momentum in the final weeks and days before the official Jan. 15 kickoff of the 2024 primary cycle, but all the momentum appears to be on the side of former President Donald Trump.

Not only has Trump reached an all-time high at 62% support in the latest national USA Today/Suffolk University Poll released Monday, he has expanded his lead on the GOP primary field to 49 points.

Notably, as the GOP field of challengers has shrunk, Trump's lead has grown — an ominous sign for the anti-Trump forces in American politics and incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden, who also trails Trump in the poll.

The GOP primary poll results, according to Suffolk University polling:

Trump 62% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 13% Florida Gov Ron DeSantis 10% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 6% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 4%

Suffolk University's Political Research Center conducted the poll Dec. 26-29 for USA Today among 1,000 likely voters, and the results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.